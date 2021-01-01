From irene inevent
Home Living Room Bedroom Fabric Upholstered Folding Sofa Floor Couch with Adjustable Backrest
Advertisement
Description:This floor sofa features an adjustable backrest, can meet your different needs.The soft cushion can provide a good user experience.Compact and lightweight, you can place it in any room.Suitable for a living room, bedroom, gaming room, Lounge room, etc. to use.Durable and long-lasting, it adopts superior material, not easy to be damaged.Specification:Color: YellowMaterial: Fabric,foam.Overall dimensions: 21.65x20.87x20.87 inch.Adjustable backrest: 5 angle adjustmentMax backrest weight capacity: 176 lbs/80kgNoteThere might be a bit color distortions due to different computer resolutions.There might be a slight errors due to different hand measurement.Package included:1x Floor sofa.