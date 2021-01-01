SCHLAGE Home Keypad Lever With Camelot Trim & Z-Wave Technology (Aged Bronze)

Receive text or email alert when your family uses their codes, so you know who's home Add, delete or change user codes remotely.This lock will fit either a 2 3/8 inch backset or a 2 3/4 inch backset. The bolt is preset to fit a 2 3/8 inch backset. If your backset is not 2 3/8 inch, you need to adjust your bolt by rotating it counterclockwise Run the most important systems in your home thermostats, locks, lights and cameras from anywhere with Nexia Home Intelligence.Check edge of door to determine the type of face plate This Z-Wave enabled product allows for wireless communication to other Z-Wave products in your home Door range: 1-3/8” to 1-3/4” (35mm-44mm) standard, Weight: 0.1 Pounds, Manufacturer: Schlage Lock Company