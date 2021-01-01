From safavieh
Safavieh Home Kazumi Coastal White Rattan Cushion Accent Chair
Advertisement
Bring style and comfort to any room of the home with a Safavieh accent chair Features a white bamboo-inspired rattan frame and chic black piping Chair arrives conveniently preassembled and includes cushion Full dimensions are 27. 6" wide x 31. 5" deep x 31. 5" high Safavieh has been a trusted brand in home furnishings for over 100 years, providing quality craftsmanship and unmatched style; Begin your rug and furniture search with Safavieh and explore over 100, 000 products today