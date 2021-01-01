Trademark Fine Art 'Home in the Wilderness' Canvas Art by Allen Jimmerson

Artist: Allen JimmersonSubject: LandscapeStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a cabin on the left side of a landscape.Officially chosen for Glacier National Park's Centennial Art, Allen Jimmerson brings from the Flathead Valley peaceful and inspiring Montana and Glacier National Park landscape and wildlife paintings, each reflecting his own inspiration from personal experience with nature. The Lewistown-born artist has sold over 800 originals to private collectors world wide. This year, Allen has participated in over 20 benefit auctions. Additionally, he exhibits his work at the Western Heritage Art Show in Great Falls, MT. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.