From irene inevent

Home Farmhouse Style Nightstand with 2 Drawers and 4 Classic Wicker Baskets Rustic Storage Cabinet

$259.01
In stock
Buy at walmartusa

Description

Home Farmhouse Style Nightstand with 2 Drawers and 4 Classic Wicker Baskets Rustic Storage Cabinet.The combination of the distressed acacia wood with the wicker baskets gives this unit a modern farmhouse feel that would look great as a nightstand or a hallway unit. Two drawers and four classic basket sit in an bottomless shelf allowing for maximum storage space in each basket.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com