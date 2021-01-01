Calvin Klein Home Dusk Wild Flower Mini Comforter Set, Full/Queen, Mauve

DESIGN: Bring a raw, natural feel to your bedroom with the Calvin Klein Dusk Wild Flower Bedding Collection that features delicate floral stems in shades of blue and grey. Fill your room with wild flowers, budding branches and a lavender dusk sky. REVERSIBLE: Crafted in a luxurious pure cotton sateen with a supple 300 thread count, the Dusk Wild Flower is printed on one side, with a navy dot print to the reverse. COLLECTION: This Dusk Wild Flower collection includes Comforter sets, Duvet covers sets & Sheet sets and is available in multiple colorways & sizes. OEKO-TEX: Made in OEKO-TEX Standard 100 factory, an independent certification system that ensures textiles meet high safety and environmental standards. CARE INSTRUCTIONS : Machine wash cold, separately. Delicate cycle. Use only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Use extra-large capacity machine. Tumble dry low. Reposition during drying and remove promptly. Do not iron. Always follow the instructions on the wash care instructions label, if available.