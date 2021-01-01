Boston Warehouse Home Drink Coasters, Marble and Wood

BEAUTIFULLY SCULPTED – Sculpted of white marble and polished to a smooth, flawless finish, your family and friends will wonder if they are in your living room or if they wandered into a museum. VERSATILE - Whether you're a champagne kind of gal, a beer right out of the bottle guy (or gal), or a toddler with a sippy cup, our versatile and amply sized design works with most drinkware shapes and sizes. ECO-FRIENDLY - Made of durable and strong marble, our coasters are reusable, unlike paper coasters, napkins or the lone magazine you use as a makeshift coaster. PROTECTIVE AND EASY TO CLEAN - Our coasters protect your surfaces, furniture and tablecloths from condensation and the occasional drip. A simple wipe with a damp cloth will keep them clean and luminous. GIFTABLE - Set of 4 Coasters come neatly packaged, making these coasters perfect gifts for housewarming or hostess, wedding showers and birthdays too!