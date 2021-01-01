Studio Designs Home Dome Faux Leather Swivel Dinning/Office Chair with Arms, Gray

The Dome Swivel Dining / Office Accent Chair by Studio Designs Home is unique in its solid, metal frame and leg construction. Conventional 4-legged chairs have wood legs that loosen and break over time, but that won’t happen with this chair. The Dome Swivel Chair offers a firm foam seat. The arms and back that are covered with styish blended leather. The flared arms and back are connected to cradle you for added comfort. Easy to spot clean and durable enough for years of use. Available in blended leather or fabric.