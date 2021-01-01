From behr premium plus

BEHR PREMIUM PLUS 1 gal. Home Decorators Collection #HDC-SM16-02 River Rock Grey Semi-Gloss Enamel Exterior Paint & Primer, Grey River Rock

$39.98
In stock
BEHR PREMIUM PLUS Exterior Paint & Primer is a 100% Acrylic, low VOC formula designed for a long-lasting finish that resists moisture, fading & stains and provides a mildew and corrosion resistant finish. It delivers exceptional hide and excellent touch-up while also providing comprehensive all-climate protection. Color: Grey River Rock.

