BEHR PREMIUM PLUS 8 oz. Home Decorators Collection #HDC-AC-26A Lilac Fields Eggshell Enamel Interior Paint and Primer Sample
The BEHR PREMIUM PLUS 8 oz. Interior/Exterior Paint Sample lets you try a color before you buy it. This sample is 100% acrylic latex paint that provides a long-lasting, tough finish. For a true idea of whole-room coverage this sample can be tested on almost any interior or exterior surface and covers up to 16 sq. ft. Color: Lilac Fields.