Home Computer Desk 39.3" Study Table Office Workstation

We have adopted an industrial-style design while ensuring practicality. The computer desk is made of medium density fiberboard (PVC) and steel frame, which is strong and durable. Our table has a multi-functional storage function and provides two shelves, which can save space for you, provide sufficient storage space for your books, work documents, materials, etc., and can remove the middle board to place larger objects, such as Host computer. The computer desk installation saves time and effort, and is easy to install. Very suitable for all types of rooms, such as bedroom, living room, home office, study, etc.