From safavieh
Safavieh Home Collection Ripley White Desk DSK5001C
Advertisement
Add a convenient work space to the home office or bedroom with this Safavieh desk Charming farmhouse style desk blends seamlessly with any existing décor Features a classic A-frame silhouette with a clean white-finished mahogany Full dimensions: 42" wide x 23.6" deep x 42" high Safavieh has been a trusted brand in home furnishings for over 100 years, providing quality craftsmanship and unmatched style; Begin your rug and furniture search with Safavieh and explore over 100,000 products today