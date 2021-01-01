From ienjoy home
Ienjoy Home Home Collection Premium Pleated Dust Ruffle Bed Skirt in Blue | IEH-BDSK-CK-AQ
The Home Collection Bed Skirt features 100% ultra-plush microfiber yarns for a luxurious texture and durability. Perfect for concealing bedposts or items stored under the bed and protects against the accumulation of dust. Available in 6 sizes and a variety of 12 beautiful colors to match your comforter or sheet set, this flat, pleated bed skirt is resistant to fading and shrinking and will add the perfect touch to your bedroom decor.