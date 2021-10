This end table will add a fresh look to any room Crafted of iron, with a glass top Perfect for a living room, family room, den, library, or study For over 100 years, Safavieh has been crafting products of the highest quality and unmatched style Disclaimer: Please note that this product is hand crafted by artisans, and none are exactly alike. Each item will have different shadings, patterning and variations in color