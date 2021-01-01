From safavieh
Safavieh Home Collection Filbert Black 2-Drawer Writing Desk DSK5701B
Add a convenient work space to the home office or bedroom with this Safavieh writing desk Features an open frame with traditional carved details and a sleek black finish Two (2) drawers provide convenient easy-access storage space Full dimensions: 42" wide x 20" deep x 29.5" high Safavieh has been a trusted brand in home furnishings for over 100 years, providing quality craftsmanship and unmatched style; Begin your rug and furniture search with Safavieh and explore over 100,000 products today