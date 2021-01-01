Home Basics Faux Marble Vanity Tray, Black, Black

Set a stylish stage for your prized possessions with this chic vanity tray. Designed with striking veining, it's made from black faux marble to give the look of the real thing without the heft. Place it on your bathroom vanity as an exquisite showcase for perfumes, jewelry or bath accessories. Take your decor up a notch by matching this piece with our faux marble bath accessories for a coordinated look. Or set it atop the countertop to corral loose change and mail. Whether your bathroom leans toward contemporary or traditional, this vanity tray will complement any bath with its vivid detailing, shape and classic color.