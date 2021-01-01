Home Basics 3 Piece Dish Drainer, Turquoise, Turquoise

It's a big chore to dry stacks upon stacks of dirty dishes and then wipe a countertop afterward. That task is now less tedious, thanks to this three-piece vinyl-coated steel dish drainer. In a beautiful turquoise, this dish rack looks great in any kitchen decor. It features 8 evenly spaced slots so you can neatly stack plates for drying, while the two-compartment cutlery holder with perforated bottom provides an organized way to air-dry silverware. This dish rack also provides ample space to store mugs, cups, glasses and bowls, as well as a sloping tray that directs excess water to the sink and away from your countertop.