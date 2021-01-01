Home Basics 3 Piece Decorative WIre Steel Dish Rack, Black, Black

If you're looking for something other than a traditional stainless steel dish rack, this three-piece decorative rack can add a touch of elegance to your dishwashing routine. Featuring a solid and open steel frame, it's designed to drain every drop of water from your dishes. It also features a larger compartment to neatly stack multiple plates, plus a small compartment to hold up to two mugs. Both functional and aesthetically pleasing, there's no better dish rack to display on your counter.