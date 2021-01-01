From calvin klein
Calvin Klein Home Baltic Duvet Cover Set, King, Tide
Advertisement
Add a touch of casual elegance to your bedroom with the Baltic Duvet Cover Set from Calvin Klein. Decorated in a tonal print featuring horizontal bands of textural color, creating a cool and contemporary vibe in your bedroom. Luxurious 300 thread-count Measures: 106 inch x 96 inch + 21 inch x 37 inch (2) Fastening: Hidden Zipper Closure Wash care: Machine wash warm 60°C, gentle cycle, only oxygen/non-chlorine bleach allowed, tumble drying at low temperature