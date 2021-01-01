Home Audio Power Amplifier System 300W 4 Channel Theater Power Stereo Sound Receiver Box Entertainment w USB RCA AUX Mic w Echo LED Remote For.

300 WATT POWER: The Digital AM/FM Stereo Receiver is perfect for your PA, karaoke and home entertainment system It gives you 300W peak power to be used for multi speakers w/ 4-16 ohm impedance allowing you to enjoy high quality amplified audio 7 INPUTS: The personal digital amp box supports iPhone, smart phone, computer, iPad, USB, MP3, AM FM radio tuner, DVD CD player Features 2 microphone inputs for karaoke, 2 RCA inputs, 2 RCA outputs, 4 pairs of speaker terminal binding posts MIC EFFECTS: The professional integrated indoor house stereo receiver features echo effect, mic bass, mic treble, and volume leaving you in full control of the output sound Perfect for karaoke, event hosting, public gatherings and announcements EQ CONTROLS: The sound amplifying device has crisp buttons for the audio sources and selector, rotary knob for equalization, mic and master volume adjustments It features blue LED illuminated buttons to easily adjust the functions even in the da