Home Audio Power Amplifier System - 2x120W Dual Channel Theater Power Stereo Receiver Box, Surround Sound w/ USB, RCA, AUX, LED, Remote, 12V.

2x120 WATT POWER: The Dual Channel Audio Amplifier gives your entertainment system a boost! Offers low distortion w/ acoustically accurate audio reproduction. Supports speakers w/ 4 ohm impedance allowing you to enjoy high quality audio 4 INPUTS: The professional amp supports various external devices such as USB, SD, headphone jack. Connect smart phone, iPhone, computer, MP3, CD player to 3.5mm AUX or RCA input for surround acoustic amplified sound w/ the speaker LCD DIGITAL DISPLAY: The small personal integrated indoor stereo receiver features a built-in LCD control display which shows all the functions and input used. A 12V adapter and remote control are included in the package for distant audio adjustments PUSH TYPE SPEAKER TERMINAL: It lets you easily connect speaker wires directly to the amplifier. The speaker impedance is 4 Ohms for the general stereo output. The total speaker impedance must be at least 4-Ohm per channel at stereo mode EQ CONTROLS: Th