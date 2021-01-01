From studio designs
Studio Designs Home Atlas Bonded Leather Lounge Chair, Caramel Brown
The Atlas Chair by Studio Designs Home is architecturally sculpted to create a solid and striking guest chair. The mid-century inspired design easily incorporates today’s modern homes. The bonded leather is tailored to showcase simple lines and is on padded armrests for added comfort. The eye-catching chrome frame is designed with an extra-deep and extra-wide seating surface so you can relax in style. It is available in a classic Black, White, Caramel Brown, or Smoke Grey.