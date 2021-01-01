Studio Designs Home Archtech Modern Gold 24" Round Glass Top End Table

The mid-century modern inspired design of the ArchTech 24? Round, End Table by Studio Designs Home makes it a sleek and elegant addition to your home. The boomerang-shaped legs have a gold, powder-coated finish that resists scratching and corrosion. The thick, clear tempered glass top floats over the angled legs creates an open and airy feel to a small space. The modern, simple lines of this metal and glass side table and handsome finish make it a stylish addition to your living room. It is lightweight and easy to assemble.