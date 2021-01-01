Nourison Home and Garden Pavilion Light Blue 10 ft. x 13 ft. Floral Transitional Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

Whether you're searching for an accessory or centerpiece, the Nourison Home and Garden Pavillion 10 ft. x 13 ft. Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug will instantly complete your space. This rectangular rug has mildew-proof fabrics and fade-resistant materials. It features a floral design, adding a blossom-filled piece into your home. It is designed with elements of blue, updating the color scheme of your room with a cool touch. With a 100% polyester construction, this rectangular rug will make for an incredibly lasting option in any house. Color: Light Blue.