Nourison Home and Garden Pavilion Black 5 ft. x 7 ft. Floral Transitional Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
Set the tone for your whole living space with this Nourison Home and Garden Pavillion 5 ft. x 7 ft. Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug. This rug has mildew-proof fabrics and fade-resistant materials. It has a floral print, introducing blossom-filled decor into your living room. Designed with black elements, this rug complements your other accessories. It has a 100% polyester design, which makes it an incredibly lasting option for your home.