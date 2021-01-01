Nourison Home & Garden Bordered Transitional Orange Indoor/outdoor Area Rug

Create a relaxed environment, both inside and out with these indoor/outdoor rugs from the Home & Garden Collection. Floral, botanical, and scrolling patterns in bright colors are a welcoming addition to your patio, porch, deck, yard, and indoor spaces. Machine made of polyester fibers specially designed to withstand the elements. Turn your patio, deck, or poolside into an outdoor retreat with this power-loomed indoor/outdoor rug. It features a playful field of scrolling white vines that sit on a background of orange. Machine made of easy-care polypropylene, making it an ideal choice for busy households with pets and kids.