Home Accents Renaissance Collection Large Glass Jar with Easy Grab Knob Handles, Clear, Clear

Purely practical with a touch of dignified opulence, the renaissance glass jar is perfect for showcasing decorative items or keeping your pantry staples neatly preserved. From the lid down to the base, the jar is clear in color, perfect if you want to know how much you have on hand without removing the top. And the thick side walls bring strength and durability to this elegant jar. The lid fits snuggly over the container keeping the elements from creeping in, while the wide mouth makes scooping and refilling everything from flour, sugar, and cereal a breeze.