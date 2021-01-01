From ashley furniture
Home Accents Lalia Home BLK Sm Framed Table Lamp w SMK Cylinder Gls Shade, Smoke
Advertisement
This table lamp features a black metal frame with a smokey glass shade that will illuminate any room in style! The simple, clean lines of the frame is complimented by the rounded cylinder shade offering a chic sophisticated look. Perfect for your living room, bedroom, office, apartment or college dorm*HELPFUL TIP: To get the complete industrial look, we recommend using a decorative Edison/Vintage bulb (not included). *