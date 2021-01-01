Home Accents Chrome 6-Piece Mug Set with Stand, Multi

Your days just got brighter now that you have this perky hued novelty mug set with metal stand displayed on your countertops. The sleek chrome plated steel stand features angled branches to provide an all-around view of each glaze finished mug, while the rounded ends ensure cups remain in place. Complete with six ceramic mugs, each piece is designed with a bold, modern square along the top as well as the words "coffee" in a scripted print for a charming cafe look. Each mug paired with zesty colorful accents along the interior of the cup to make each sip of your morning brew that much more exhilarating. The mugs are also dishwasher safe for easy cleaning as well as microwave safe to use for hot beverages.