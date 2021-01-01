Home Accents Chevron Collection Cast Iron Spoon Rest, Red, Red

When you don't want to mess up your squeaky-clean counters with your sauce-filled spoons, enlist the help of this refined Spoon Rest to keep them protected in a regal fashion. with graceful chevron detailed handles, with an over-sized spoon head it perfectly cradles everything from small tasting spoons to large bamboo spoons, you'll enjoy the elegant design as much as its functionality. It is crafted heavy duty cast iron with an embossed finish that is substantial in weight to prevent it from slipping off the counter. The sloped open handle makes it easy to store away on a rack when not in use. Whether you need a place to rest cooking spoons after stirring and mixing, it's sure to punctuate your kitchen with a classic chic touch.