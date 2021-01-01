From ashley furniture
Home Accents Air-Tight 1 LT Flip Top Decorative Glass Bottle, Clear, Clear
Keep your favorite beverages at its best with the help of this flip top glass bottle. Made of heavy duty, decorative glass it features thick walls to prevent accidental bumps with an ornate pattern for a stylish touch. Use to keep your soda from going flat to providing a stylish vessle for your plain water. Beyond storing your favorite drinks, this 1.1 liter capacity bottle is also great for storing flavored and essential oils.