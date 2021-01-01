Home Accents 8 Function Chrome Plated Steel Shower Head Massager, Chrome Finish

Because nothing is more invigorating than stepping out from a relaxing shower feeling clean from the inside-out. Envelope yourself in a spa-like oasis with this contemporary cool 8 Function Chrome Plated Steel Shower Head Massager. With the 3 way- diverter, effortlessly transition between each shower head to release a consistent stream of water at a rate of 1.72 GPM. A custom shower experience is right at your fingertips with a simple twist of the dial. Simply switch between eight water types and patterns to get a unique shower experience every time. With a turn of the 4 inch diameter shower head, activate the massaging function or the pulsating spray to rinse away all the tension and aches down the drain. Or simply use the general shower spray to immerse yourself in calming cocoon of water.