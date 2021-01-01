From ashley furniture
Home Accent Aqua Shield Hello/Goodbye 2' x 3' Doormat, Charcoal
Advertisement
Say goodbye to tracked-in water and dirt and hello to high performance with the Aqua Shield doormat. Beyond scraping dirt from shoes and paws, this welcoming doormat has an exclusive "water dam" design for unbeatable absorbency. Resistant to the most extreme weather elements, this doormat is certified slip resistant by the National Floor Safety Institute-making it the ultimate way to go inside and out!