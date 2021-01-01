The Home Collection 8-Piece Bed in a Bag by ienjoy Home is designed with your comfort in mind. Made of the finest imported double-brushed microfiber yarns, creating a new standard in softness and breathability, this 8-piece bedding set will make it incredibly hard to get out of bed in the morning. Our premium yarns are two times more durable than cotton, completely wrinkle free, and perfect for all seasons. Ienjoy Home Home 8-Piece Purple Queen Comforter Set | IEH-MULT-Q-PU