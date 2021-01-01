Casual elegance meets pure uncompromising comfort with this Premium Quilted Coverlet by ienjoy Home. Sure to compliment any bedroom style, this beautiful coverlet is available in three timeless patterns and six vintage, captivating colors. The ienjoy Coverlet is spun from our Premium Microfiber yarns, offering twice the durability of cotton and is 100% hypoallergenic. Enjoy easy maintenance with this machine washable, wrinkle free and stain resistant premium beauty. Truly an All Season Coverlet, it will keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer. The ienjoy Premium Quilted Coverlet will surely add the finishing touch to your tranquil bedroom oasis. Ienjoy Home Home 3-Piece Navy King/California King Quilt Set in Blue | IEH-QLT-HE-K-NA