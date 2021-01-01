From noori rug

Noori Rug Home - 100% Handmade & Handcrafted Luxury Wool Blend Abstract Isla - 3 Wooden Leg - Footstool, Footrest, Ottoman, Pouf - Blue, Light Green - 16"x16"x16" - Livingroom, Bedroom, Nursery (S104)

$97.32
In stock
fashionable & luxury design: elegant beautiful wool blend abstract upholstery design ottoman pouf. this gorgeous design makes this pouf ottoman turn any roomstunning. when having friends or family over, this accent piece will be a jaw dropper. it also offers a place to rest your feet, but also serves as instant seating for guests. material: handmade and handcrafted by our finest workmen. this ottoman stool is made of premium cotton & wool size: 16 x 16" x 16" about the product:our product is meticulously made by hand so no two are exactly alike. sturdy & light: :such a luxury and elegant design will amaze and your loved ones by decorating and enhancing your house without occupying much space: this can be used in: living room, bedroom, office, fashion closet, kid’s playroom, den, college dorm, studio apartment, nursery, baby's room, etc

