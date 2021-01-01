From general

Holographic Clear Iphone 12 Mini Case, Slim Thin Glossy Soft Flexible Tpu Silicone Rubber Gel Shiny Reflective Gradient Fashion Bumper Cover.

Description

Material: Tpu: Form Factor: Bumper Color: Rainbow Compatible Phone Models: Apple Iphone 12 5.4In 2020, Apple Iphone 12 Mini Timeless Design: Natural Look That Is Elegant, Functional, And Colorful While Offering Lasting Protection For Your Iphone 12 Mini Case. Lightweight/Slim Fit: This Sleek Fitting Case Provides Excellent Protection For Your Iphone 12 Mini Case Minus The Bulk And Weight. Shock Absorbing: The Corner Bumpers Protect Your Iphone 12 Mini Case From Accidental Drops While The Durable, Soft Material Offers Reliable Protection From Any Other Types Of Unintentional Impact. Screen/Camera Protection: Easy Access To All Buttons And Ports With Raised Bezel Detail. Allows You To Put Your Iphone 12 Mini Case On Flat Surface Without Scratching The Screen And Camera.

