Holmwood Entertainment Center

This Wall Unit with its sleek design will perfectly blend with your living room or TV room furnishing style. Constructed with a durable blend of wood veneer and engineered in a black finish, this wall unit consists of a right pier, left pier and bridge. The bridge with a shelf and light function can be adorned with decorative accents or artifacts whereas the two piers have three open shelves and a cabinet with raised and recessed paneled door, offering ample storage and display space to keep entertainment components or your favorite decorative accessories.