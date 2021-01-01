Hollywood TV Stand with Block Legs, One Size , White

Take your living room to the next level with this stylish modern tv stand. Made with silver block legs, and open shelving for a sleek yet classic appearance. This entertainment center creates additional storage space in your home for media, electronics, accessories, books, or decor. The beautiful wood grain finish paired with silver pillar legs looks great in any aesthetic. This bench fits most Tvs up to 85" and is the perfect combo of classic colors and finishes. Durable high grade grey finish3 adjustable shelves for personalized storageWire management to keep your cords neat and tangle-freeNon-marring nylon nail glides to protect your floors and surfaces from scratchesSilver pillar legs for stabilityFinished interior cupboardsHolds up to 85" televisionEasy assemblyFeatures: Cable Management System, Adjustable Shelves, Media StorageJoinery: ScrewedTools Required: Screws (included)Maximum Screen Size: 85" MaxMeasurements: 16 Height/Inches, 71 Width/Inches, 16 Depth/InchesMaximum Weight Limit: 250 LbsWeight (lb.): 63 LbAssembly: Assembly RequiredBase Material: 100% Particle BoardNumber of Shelves: 6Care: Wipe CleanDecor Styles: ContemporaryCountry of Origin: Imported