Hollywood Premiere Lighted Makeup / Shaving Mirror

Introducing our newest addition to the Hollywood Premiere series, the Premiere Full-Length Vanity Mirror! Classic and chic in style this high-demand collection now comes complete with a head-to-toe glamorous full-length that will change your home aesthetic and experience. The Premiere Full-Length is included with wheels at the base that enables the movement with ease, no need for wall-mount accessories. The built-in stand will support the mirror while maintaining a sleek and elegant look. The Premiere Full-Length serves as a great full body mirror for wardrobe checks, and makes a great addition to your glam room. The Hollywood Premiere Full Length Vanity Mirror features a wireless Bluetooth speaker that lets you answer calls, adjust volume and play your music. Features:21 LED bulbs includedDesigned for portrait and orientationBuilt-in dimmer switchWireless Bluetooth speakers for audio streaming with LED screen indicator Finish: Silver