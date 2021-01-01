From designers fountain
Designers Fountain Hollywood Hills Matte Black Mid-Century Seeded Glass Globe Medium (10-22-in) Pendant Light | D209M-14P-MB
Hollywood Hills - the beauty is in the details! This Mid-Century Modern motif combines a deep Matte Black finish and blown Seedy Glass with an open center allowing for a smart peek-a- boo effect. To further the interest, a hip configuration of the bulbs allows for Modern and Industrial applications. This fixture uses 3 screw-based bulbs, a filament T10 style lamp is recommended. Designers Fountain Hollywood Hills Matte Black Mid-Century Seeded Glass Globe Medium (10-22-in) Pendant Light | D209M-14P-MB