Bel Air Lighting Hollyslope 3-Light Brushed Nickel Vanity Light with Marbleized Glass Shades

Brighten your bathroom or powder room with the Hollyslope Collection 3-light vanity bar. The elegant, brushed nickel finish and distinctive bell-shaped shades add contemporary charm to your home while providing ample task lighting where needed most. The fixture features three marbleized glass shades that are open at the bottom to allow for easy access to the 60-watt bulbs inside. The piece is reversible and can be mounted with the shades facing upwards or downwards for a customized look. The lights are held in place by a decorative wave arm and matching oval backplate.