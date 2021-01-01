Holly Sprig Metal Posh & Luxe Decorative Plate

Deck the halls with collection - now offered in gorgeous emerald! Spruce up your home with this holiday collection's brilliant hues of evergreens, berry reds and snow white. Decorating your holiday table with collection dishes and sparkling centerpieces will leave your friends and family in complete wonderment. Each piece is individually hand-made of sand cast aluminum - which has been sculpted, polished and finished with a proprietary blend of enamel mixed with crushed mother of pearl powder that is hand painted to form unique capiz-like swirls. Product is the perfect piece to serve salads, sides, pasta or fresh fruit! Color: Mojito