Holly Jolly Sleigh Characters Personalized Wood Photo Ornament

2-sided deluxe design features 2 lines of text on the sleigh, choice of adult characters and up to 6 elvesCustomize your elf by choosing the gender and the hair colorBack side will include any family photo Note: Wood grain may show through the designWood ornament may be displayed on a Christmas Tree or ornament standIncludes a ribbon for easy hanging; some assembly requiredMeasures 3.75” in diameterMade of solid woodPresented in a velvet drawstring bag for gift-giving and protective storageMade in USA The Holly Jolly Sleigh Characters Personalized Ornament is a fun way to represent your family members in a classic Christmas character design.