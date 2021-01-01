Holly Ivy Border Personalized Monogrammed 36 in. x 22 in. Non-Slip Outdoor Door Mat

Features:100% Natural, biodegradable and compostableProduct Type: Door MatPrimary Material: CoirMaterial Details: Heavy duty natural fiber coirBacking Material: CoirBacking Material Details: Border: YesBorder Color: RedBorder Material: Resistance Type: Mud ResistantAll Weather: NoLocation: OutdoorText: PersonalizablePattern: FloralTheme: FloralHoliday / Occasion: ChristmasShape: RectangleSeasonal Theme: Not SeasonalColor: Beige/RedConstruction Type: HandmadeNon-Slip Backing: YesCleaning Method: Sweep / VacuumProduct Care: To keep the doormat clean occasionally give it a good shakeLicensed Product: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaCollegiate/Professional: Licensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Mat Thickness: 1.5Overall Width: 22Overall Length: 36Overall Product Weight: 11Overall Height: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 30 DaysFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: All our products are guaranteed to be free from defects in material and workmanship. Due to the handmade nature of all the coir mats, slight variations in size and color may occur. 10% dimensional tolerance is accepted in the industry. All coir mats made within the 10% dimensional tolerance is not considered defective and therefore will not be replaced. Non-personalized mats in original condition may be returned at customer’s expense in the original packaging, postmarked within 30 calendar days of receipt of the mat. A credit will be issued if we receive the product back in its original condition in the original package. Personalized, monogrammed or customized mats cannot be returned unless the mat is reported damaged or defective within 30 days of receipt by the customer. Report of damages or manufacturing defects are to be sent to us with an explanation and with photos showing the defect. Nedia, at its election, will repair, replace or issue a credit not to exceed the original cost, if manufacturing defect can be confirmed based on the photo or actual inspection of the product. Customize: Yes