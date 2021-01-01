DII Holly Berry Plaid Tablecloth, 60x84", 100% Cotton

A Seasonal Look Our Seasonal Holiday Collection incorporates all tabletop textiles a hostess may need for dining room. Providing a selection of different colors, you are sure to find a one to match your d\xc3\xa9cor. With quality in every thread these durable, long lasting tabletop textiles are a must with a timeless design that will make a statement all year long. This look can go places and can easily be incorporated into many different styles for your home including farmhouse, relaxed and informal, and timeless. Our collection includes tablecloths, table runners, and napkins. Tablecloths That Have You Covered No matter the size or shape of your table we have something for you. With five sizes to choose from and one round tabletop option you can add color and interest to your dining room. Our table cloths are 100% cotton with a 1\xe2\x80\x9d hem and mitered corners. Let your dinnerware stand out with our color fast, wrinkle resistant tablecloths, sure to make a statement for family and guests. Your table can be dressed up or down to create the perfect place setting, whether for a family gathering or holiday party these can be used indoor or out. Table Runners Our table runners provide a great place to set down platters to prevent spills and scratches on your tabletop while adding style and flair. These runners can be used on more than just the dining room table; place on entryway, foyer, console, or coffee table surfaces while still showing off the furniture. Set plants or other centerpieces atop the runner to update any space with a fresh new look. Napkins Finish off your tabletop with matching napkins, made oversized to handle any meal no matter how messy. We make it simple to coordinate the perfect table setting, mix and match with our tablecloths and table runners to complete the look for your setting. All of these products are machine washable simply follow these care instructions: machine wash cold separately. To minimize the shrinkage, tumble dry low, remove just prior to being completely dry. Low iron if needed. So Many Great Options To view our entire selection of kitchen & tabletop linens search: DII Tabletop or search "DII for the Home" to view our other collections. Other Collections Include: Pet Storage Indoor & Outdoor Rugs Aprons Dishtowels Ceramics Throws Laundry Bins Bath Linens