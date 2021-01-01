Weston Home Hollor Light Grey Heathered Dining Chair, Set of 2

Get these Light Grey Heathered Dining Chairs, Set of 2, from Weston Home adds seating and an element of transitional style to your dining room. Featuring a white finish wood frame and a linen upholstered seat cushion and back, this dining chair is a versatile addition to your home. The hardwood frame and simple modern legs provide sturdy support, while the rich look of the linen with cut out at the seatback easy for pulling creates classic elegance. This piece blends equally well with classic decor or modern urban space, providing a unique look for your home.Weston Home Hollor blends Mid Century aesthetics with contemporary elements for beautiful pieces that will complement your modern lifestyle. Clean lines and straightforward materials like wood finishes and sleek, metal accents bring to life the dynamic, vintage ambiance of this collection.