Hollis Bathroom Wall Sconce by Hinkley - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (5660BK-LL)

The Hollis Bathroom Wall Sconce from Hinkley Lighting is a piece that evokes mid-century modern design with its sharp metal construction and its timeless globe form. A steel circular backplate adds to the cohesion in the piece, its rounded shape flattening the design of its shade. Perpendicular arms elevate an etched opal glass sphere accented with a steel band. LED lamping permeates a vibrant light through the shade, elegantly silhouetting its banded accent Hinkley began as a small, family company in Cleveland, Ohio, and has developed into one of the countries most respected lighting producers. Using strong, clean forms, the company offers transitional pieces with distinctive period accents and minimalist contemporary designs. Their environmentally conscious products like their LED outdoor collection and traditionally crafted, artistic interior designs provide cutting edge, luxurious indoor and outdoor lighting. Shape: Globe. Color: Black. Finish: Black