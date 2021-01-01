Hampton Bay Hollis 52 in. Indoor LED Matte White Dry Rated Ceiling Fan with 5 Reversible Blades, Light Kit and Remote Control

Transitional styling and exceptional performance combine to produce the 52 in. Hollis ceiling fan from Hampton Bay. This indoor ceiling fan is designed to enhance your indoor large room living spaces. The versatile matte white housing is complemented with 5 reversible blades in matte white and gray washed oak finishes. The 4-light dimmable light kit produces ample illumination using four 9.5-Watt LED bulbs (included). Installation is a breeze thanks to QuickFit technology features like a slide-on mounting bracket, AccuArm blade brackets, twist and lock shades and Quick Install blades. Control is at your fingertips with the included handheld remote to operate the fan's 3-speeds and light (on/off/dimming). A wall cradle is included to store the remote when not in use.