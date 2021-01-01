From symple stuff
Hollingsworth Projector Screen Wall Mount L-Brackets
Hang your projection screen with ease and comfort with the projector screen hanging hardware. The easy to install L brackets lets you easily hang your projector screen in any environment, whether in the home, office or outdoors. Install the mounting hardware once and enjoy the convenience of being able to hang your projector screen with ease whenever you want to use it. This also makes it great for outdoor use, so you don't have to leave your precious screen hanging outdoors in the elements.